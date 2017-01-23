Rithvik Dhanjani to host ‘Aye Zindagi’

Mumbai: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has been roped in to host the upcoming TV show “Aye Zindagi”.

Chronicling stories of human experiences, “Aye Zindagi” will explore heartfelt and relatable stories of youngsters dealing with various situations and how they come out of it.

“When I heard the concept of the show, what intrigued me were the realness of the stories. ‘Aye Zindagi’ touches upon stories that do touch our lives. And there is no preaching in the show,” Rithvik said in a statement.

“There is no sending a message, not asking people to follow what’s right and wrong. It’s just reflection of life stories which appealed to me. It’s also first of a kind show for me different from the romantic shows I have done.

“Here, I am personally involved in all the stories. There are episodes where I am interacting with the characters of the story which is new,” he added.

Further speaking about the show, Vishnu Shankar, Business Head, Zing, said: “Youth is the most exciting and at the same time the most alarming stage of growing up. Struggling through peer pressure, parental control and mixed emotions, little chance do they get to introspect and think through life choices. And these at times lead to bad judgement.

“But there is always hope at the end of the tunnel and ‘Aye Zindagi’ instils that hope. Our endeavour is to tell life altering stories of youngsters who didn’t budge to the wrong and took a second chance at life.”

“Aye Zindagi” will be aired on Zing starting from January 26.