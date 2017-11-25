Rithvik Dhanjani says, “I love to experiment with my clothes and accessories as an anchor”

Actor- anchor Rithvik Dhanjani has become one of the most sought out anchors on television but the actor within the genre continues to experiment. Calling the nonfiction space ‘home’ Rithvik Dhanjani has won several reality shows and anchored many of the largest shows on Indian Television.

He loves to experiment and hence even in his most comfortable space, Rithvik is juggling between genres as on one side he’s hosting a celebrity cooking show with actors and their mothers while on the other side he’s anchoring a kids dance reality show.

“I’m loving the variety and its exactly this variety that keeps my work more interesting as well as challenging. From Man Vs. Job earlier, where I actually lived the hardships of a common man to now cooking, each show has had a different genre and with it required me to have a different approach and ultimately helped me grow as an anchor.

The variety feeds the actor within me and also with each show its like I am playing a different character,” quips Rithvik. Touted as one of the most stylish men on Indian Television Rithvik shares, “I love the fact that I am able to experiment with my clothes and accessories as an anchor! For me the detailing of what I wear is extremely crucial as I get into the fit, accessories, and minute details such as the fabrics, buttons, etc. I believe that the overall package can have an impact if all the detailing is in place.”