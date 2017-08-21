Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash pics! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, KJo spotted at party

Mumbai: On Saturday, Film maker Ritesh Sidhwani celebrated his birthday and also arranged a grand birthday bash were Bollywood celebrities were attended a party. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Kim Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan were spotted at the party.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh, arrived at the party in the latter’s car. The duo was in the news for their alleged break-up, but it seems that they are coming closer day-by-day. Deepika and Ranveer were also spotted on Friday night at a dinner date and their recent presence at that do means they had a good weekend.

For the party night, Ranveer Singh came directly from Lakme Fashion Week, where he was a showstopper for Manish Arora. He was seen with the same jacket at LFW and at the birthday bash. Deepika Padukone looked beautiful in a black trouser and a white top.