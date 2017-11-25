Riteish Deshmukh to Sonakshi Sinha: 10 Bollywood actors whose parents are politicians!

We all know that the Bollywood is beautiful and politics is not seen as a great career. There is a rat race to grab ‘chair’ between politicians. You might think why we are combining two different careers. Basically, Bollywood and politics has a strong collection. There are some actors who turned politician and some politicians’ kids turned actor. This process is on from so many years in India. So we look at actors whose parents are politician or turned from Bollywood to politics.

Riteish Deshmukh



Riteish Deshmukh is the son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was a politician and served two terms as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2003 and 2004 to 2008. He was also a Union Cabinet Minister as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Science. He was also a member of parliament in Rajya Sabha of India. Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to critical illness, with kidney and liver failure, on August 14, 2012 in Chennai.

Abhishek Bachchan



Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who is known for her simplicity in Bollywood and also as a good actor, wife and mother is one of the most successful politicians in India. She has always been quite active when it comes to the political scenario. In 2014, Bachchan was first elected as a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament, representing the Rajya Sabha, and bagged the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year Award.

Sanjay Dutt



Sunil Dutt, born as Balraj Dutt, was a successful actor, producer director and politician. He was the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in Manmohan Singh government in 2004-2005. Also her daughter Priya Dutt is a former Member of Parliament. Sanjay Dutt continues acting in Bollywood. After being jailed in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, he was back to Bollywood with Bhoomi this year.

Sonakshi Sinha



Sonakshi father Shatrughan Sinha’s entered politics by contesting a by-election opposite Rajesh Khanna in 1991. However, he lost the election. In 2009, his political tenure took a turn after he defeated Shekhar Suman in Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency, and won the general elections.

Esha Deol



Bollywood Dream Girl, Hema Malini has ruled Bollywood with brilliant acting and charm. She brought a breath of fresh air to Parliament when she took oath as member of Rajya Sabha in Upper house. She debuted in politics, when she did an election campaign for actor Vinod Khanna in Lok Sabha Election of 1999. In 2003, she was nominated by BJP led NDA govt to Rajya Sabha. After a year in 2004, she joined BJP. She was elected to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket from Karnataka in 2011. In 2014, Hema defeated the Mathura incumbent, Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) in general election by 3,30,743 votes.

Akshaye Khanna



Vinod Khanna, father of Akshaye Khanna, entered politics after joining BJP in 1997. He was elected as MP for the Gurdapur constituency between 1998-2009 and 2014-2017. In July 2002, he became Union Minister for Culture and Tourism. Six months later, he was moved to the more important ministry of external affairs (MEA) as Minister of State.

Prateik Babbar

After joining V.P Singh’s Janata Dal in 1989, Raj Babbar made his politics debut. Later, he left the party and joined Samajwadi Party and was elected as MP (Member of Parliament) thrice. From 1994 to 1999, he was a member of Rajya Sabha, and was re-elected in 14th Lok Sabha election for the second term in 2004. Afterwards, in 2008, Raj Babbar joined Congress and became the MP for the fourth time after defeating Dimple Yadav. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Ghaziabad and lost to General V K Singh.

Twinkle Khanna



Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Rajesh Khanna entered politics in the 90s. In 1992, he was elected to Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket from New Delhi constituency till 1996. Rajesh Khanna was an actor-turned-politician. While in politics, he refused to take up any movies. After he quit Congress, he served as an activist for the party and became a part of campaigning during 2012 Punjab elections.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol



Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s father Dharmendra, who is popularly known as Action King and He man, has had a successful career not only in Bollywood but as politician as well. Dharmendra joined BJP and became an MP from Bikaner constituency. He also received the third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan from the Indian government.

Neha Sharma

A gorgeous actress, Neha Sharma, who was recently seen in Mubarakan as Nafisa Ali Khan, is the daughter of MLA of Bhagalpur, Ajit Sharma. He is a businessman-turned-politician and member of Legislative Assembly from Bhagalpur in Bihar. In 2015, he was an Indian National Congress candidate in Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. He also contested one Lok Sabha and three Vidhan Sabha elections.