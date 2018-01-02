Riteish Deshmukh ‘extremely proud’ of Mumbai police

Mumbai: Days after a blaze at an upscale pub here killed 14 people, actor Riteish Deshmukh today said he is proud of the Mumbai Police.

The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub.

“Constable Sudarshan Shinde – saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you,” Deshmukh tweeted.

Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the ‘1 Above’ pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.

The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate a demolition drive against illegal constructions at hotels and pubs.