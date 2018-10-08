Rishi Kapoor feels ‘Kher-free’ on the streets of New York with old friend Anupam Kher; watch video
New Delhi: Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor who recently headed off to the United States to seek medical treatment, was seen catching up with ‘old friend’, actor Anupam Kher here. Taking to social media, Kapoor shared a slow-motion video in which the ‘Prem Granth’ co-stars can be seen talking as they take a stroll on the busy streets of Manhattan, New York.
“New York, Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free” on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!” read his caption.
— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018
In a cryptic tweet last month, Kapoor wrote he was travelling to the US for a medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump onto conclusions, the ‘Mulk’ actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.
He wrote, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” On the work front, Kher will next be seen as Dr. Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ which is based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru.
Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on December 21.