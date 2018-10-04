‘Rishi doesn’t even know of what he is suffering from’, Randhir Kapoor clarifies cancer speculation
On Wednesday evening, reports surfaced of Rishi Kapoor who is currently in the US for a medical treatment is diagnosed with cancer. This shocking news created a big sadness among Chintu’s fans. However, now his elder brother Randhir Kapoor has requested fans not to speculate anything before the final reports.
While speaking to the leading daily, Randhir Kapoor stated that speculating about him having a cancer is unfair. As per Randhir, Rishi doesn’t even know of what he is suffering from. He further told the daily that the tests are still going on and before its result, we can’t speculate about his health condition.
Yesterday, a source had told Bollywood Bubble, “Flown to the US for treatment. The doctors have called him in for a 45-day treatment that includes chemotherapy sessions too. Rishi along with Neetu, Ranbir are currently staying there and now Ranbir will have to come back to begin shooting for his films. Which is when Ridhima Kapoor Sahni will be travelling to be with mom and dad. It’s a trying time for the veteran actor.”
The source further revealed, “Shooting of Rishi’s film with Juhi Chawla is completely stalled. The producers, Sony don’t want to continue with a replacement. They have put the movie on hold. He’s going to be treated a little differently because he always had a back problem. The doctors are also taking that into consideration. It’s not known which cancer he is suffering from yet.”
Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s mother Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away at the age of 87 due to prolonged illness. Rishi couldn’t attend his mother’s funeral as he was in America for treatment with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. We hope and pray for the actor’s good health.