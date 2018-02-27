RIPSridevi: Sridevi is gone, but the tamasha continues

Not everyone is interested in jumping on to the Sridevi bandwagon for their two minutes of fame. Sri’s English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde is so shocked by the suddenness of the death that she is unable to accept the truth. She is literally speechless. Sridevi’s sister Srilatha has not spoken up either. Sources say SriLatha is in a state of shock. Also, the entire family has collectively taken a decision to not make any statements or comments about Sridevi’s death until her mortal remains are flown back from Dubai to Mumbai.

In the meanwhile preparations for Sridevi’s last rites have been shifted from Monday to Tuesday afternoon. “A massive prayer meeting will follow. That too is being planned by the family. However Boney has his own plans to carry forward the Sridevi legacy. Right now he’s too distraught to give these plans clarity of vision.

But he has told close friends that he won’t allow her to die in the public mind, come what may,” says a close family friend. Boney Kapoor recently told me, “You keep saying I am lucky to be married to the Goddess. But isn’t she lucky to be married to me? We look out for one another at the best and worst of times. I make sure she is comfortable in whatever she is doing.” In November last year when Boney turned 63 Sridevi had arranged a special birthday get-together in Chennai for the close friends of the couple.

The guest list included politician Amar Singh, Punit Goenka & his wife Shreeyasi Goenka, Sanjay Reddy & his wife Pinky Reddy, A R Rahman & his wife Saira, Javed Akhtar & Shabana Azmi, Kamal Hassan (solo), Manish Malhotra (solo), Gauri Shinde and R. Balki, Mom director Ravi Udyawar and wife Kalpana, writer Rumi & his wife Hanan Jaffery, Rajat Rawail & his wife Bhavna, Priyaranjan, Akash Chawla & Vibha Chopra.And Sridevi’s sister Srilatha & her husband Sanjay Ramaswami.

“It was the best birthday of my life. My wife looked into every small detail to ensure everything went smoothly,” said Boney happily. How was he to know this would be his last birthday with his wife?