RIPSridevi: Shabana Azmi cancels Holi party following Sridevi’s demise

Mumbai: Shabana Azmi has cancelled her annual Holi party in the wake of sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi.

Sridevi, 54, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

“Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on March 2 in the wake of Sridevi;s passing away,” Azmi tweeted.

The actor was one of the first celebrities to visit Anil Kapoor’s residence after the news broke.

The untimely death of Sridevi has left the Indian film industry in shock with many Bollywood celebrities expressing their grief on social media.