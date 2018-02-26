RIPSridevi: Other Bollywood actors who died due to heart attack

Veteran actress Sridevi, has left us in shock because of her sudden demise due to cardiac arrest at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai. She and her husband Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi and entire Kapoor family were attending the Mohit Marwah wedding in UAE. It is reported that, she was alone in hotel room when she was passed away. Some report says, Boney Kapoor wanted to surprise her and take her for a dinner, so he flew to Dubai from Mumbai. He woke her up and the couple chatted for about 15 minutes. She then went to the washroom, after 15 minutes he called her but when she did not answer, he opened the door forcefully and saw the actress motionless lying in the bathtub full of water. But another report said that, she requested for water as she was feeling uneasy. When the staff reached her room within 15 minutes, the actor did not attend to multiple doorbells. After a few minutes, fearing something was amiss, the staffers raised the alarm. When they broke the room, found her on the bathroom floor. This happened around 11PM. Well the postmortem report is still awaited and the body of Sridevi will be brought in today evening to Mumbai.

Sridevi has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Sridevi was 13, when she played the role of Rajinikanth’s stepmother in a Tamil film called Moondru Mudichu (1976). Years later she played his love interest in Chaalbaaz (1989).

Sridevi, is not the only actors who left us behind because of heart attack. Here is the list of Bollywood actors who suffered a heart attack.

Dev Anand

Evergreen actor Dev Anand died on December 3, 2011 due to heart attack in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London. He was 88. Dev Anand remains an inspiration to many youngsters with his wardrobe with vibrant colours in desi fusion and western look. His films and iconic dances still mesmerise us. He acted in 114 films and two English films and was awarded Padma Bhusan and Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Suchitra sen

Suchitra Sen, who is the finest actress in Indian cinema and as well as in Bengal cinema. She was the first Bengali actress, who received a first international award in Moscow in 1963. She was admitted to the hospital on December 24, 2013 and was diagnosed with a lung infection. She died in the morning on January 17, 2014 due to heart attack.

Vinod Mehra

Handsome hunk Vinod Mehra started his career as a child artist in late 50s. In 1971, he made his adult debut as a lead actor. He acted in more than 100 films, he died at the age of 45 in 1990. He passed away because of heart attack on October 30, 1990.

Inder Kumar

Inder Kumar was seen in most of Salman Khan’s film. He made his debut with Masoom in 1996, featuring in over 20 movies in a career lasting over 21 years. It is reported that he was under depression due to lack of work. On July 28, 2017 he died due to heart attack at his residence in Mumbai.

Om Puri

Veteran actor Om Puri has passed away on January 6, 2017 after a massive heart attack at 66 in Mumbai. Om Puri featured in more than 100 Bollywood movies, and won incredible number of awards and appreciation for his stunning roles in movies like – ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Arohan’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘My Son the Fanatic’ as a supporting cast. He also awarded with Filmfare Awards and National Films Awards. He was also a Padma Shri winner.

Rema Lagoo

Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passed away following a cardiac arrest on May 18 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Reema Lagoo was famous for playing ‘mother’ roles in both movies and television. Her most popular movies were Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyaar Kiya and Kal Ho Na Ho. She also made a name for herself in TV shows like Tu Tu Main Main and Shrimaan Shrimati. She was last seen in Naamkaran. She was popularly known as the onscreen mother of Salman Khan. Apart from Sooraj Barjatya films, she was seen with Salman in Saajan, Patthar Ke Phool, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Sangdil Sanam.

Razzak Khan

Veteran actor Razzak Khan, remembered as Golden bhai in the comedy show ‘Comedy nights With Kapil’ he passed away on June 1, 2016, he suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to Holy Family hospital, were doctor declared him dead. In his career he acted in more than 90 films and noted for the comic and supporting roles.

Farooq Sheikh

During the late 90s, Sheikh made a mark in several Television serials such as ‘Chamatkar’ and ‘Ji Mantriji’, and also worked in a ‘Shrikant’. He hosted one of the popular TV shows ‘Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai’ in which he interviewed Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and among other. He died of heart attack on December 27, 2013 in Dubai, where he was on holiday with his family

Deven Verma

One of the best comedian actor in Indian Cinema, Deven Verma, who acted in memorable movies like, ‘Ishq’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Dil’, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and othera. He passed away on December 2, 2014 in Pune due to heart attack and Kidney failure.

Navin Nischol

Navin Nischol, popularly known for the role in the popular show, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Daal Mein Kala’, ‘Waqt ki Raaftar’ and ‘Aashiwad’, he died of heart attack on March 19, 2011 en route from Mumbai to Pune. He was 64.