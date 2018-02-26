RIPSridevi: 7 songs that prove Sridevi was a versatile performer

Sridevi sudden demise shocked the entire nation. When we recall the actress, her chiffon saree in the lush green hills of Switzerland in the song ‘Tere Mere Hoton Pe’ still mesmerises us. But, this was only a part of her on-screen personality. From the age of 4, she started acting, and was seen in more than 150 films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others. Sridevi was one of the most popular female stars in 80s and 90s and was also called one of favourite heroines of Yash Chopra. She worked in films like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Judaai and others.

Sridevi looked gorgeous in Indian attire — chiffon saree, those long bindi, bangles, long hair and earnings. Take a look at Sridevi’s graceful beauty that stand testimony to her adorable charms through these beautiful songs

Surmai Ankhyon Mein

Mitwa

Hawa Hawaii

Chudiyaan Khanak gayi

Kaatein nahin kat te

Mere Haaton Main

Navrai Majhi