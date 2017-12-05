RIP to Shashi Kapoor: TV actors pay condolence to Veteran actor

Shashi Kapoor, the embodiment of romance and charm who wooed the top leading ladies of the ’70s and ’80s on the silver screen and captivated millions of fans, died today. He was 79. The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Television stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shubhangi Atre, Kunal Jaisingh among others pay condolence.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: An era of great cinema belongs to him and will always do so. RIP respected Shashi Kapoor Sir.

Kunal Jaisingh: RIP Shashi Kapoor sir. I feel he was and always will remain the coolest, most good looking hero ever! He is inspiring for all who dream to be an actor.

Tejasswi Prakash: We can never forget Shashi kapoor sir and his contribution to Indian cinema and his acting can never be forgotten. An actor who inspired us with his smile.

Suyaash Rai: Legendary actor and heartthrob, Actor Shashi Kapoor a talented soul. Rest in peace Sir. Thank you for giving us some iconic movies and songs!

Shubhangi Atre: Actor Shashi Kapoor, The great artistes not only inspire but also inseminate the hearts and minds. His talent will always remain and keep inspiring. And we shall forever celebrate it. Thank you sir, RIP

Mahika Sharma : I was madly in love with his smile and look. His contribution to our entertainment industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace Shashi Kapoor sir.

Rakhi Sawant: I’m very much saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji and he was my favourite. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace.