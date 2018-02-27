RIP Sridevi: “She was like a mother to me”, says Sajal Aly

Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly who played the role of Sridevi’s daughter in Mom is devastated after the news of her death broke out on Saturday night. While talking to us exclusively from Pakistan she said, “She was like a mother to me; she took great care of me when I was shooting in Georgia and India. In fact she was friends with my mom.”

Recalling on how she formed this special bond with Sridevi, Sajal said, “I didn’t give any audition. She’d seen some of my television serials and she loved my work. I met her Dubai and I didn’t even feel that I was meeting the iconic actress Sridevi. She was so simple and loving. She told me that don’t worry, I have two daughters and you’re also like a daughter to me.”

“When we were shooting in Bangkok for a song, my mother was diagnosed with blood cancer and the doctor told us that she didn’t have many days at hand. After 15 days, she passed away. At that time mom (Sridevi) was my rock. She used to call and check on me every day. Console me like a mother, so I used to tell my friends that I lost one mom but got another,” she broke down while saying.

On recalling her last conversation with Sridevi, she said, “I still have her missed calls in my phone and I cannot stop reading her last text to me. She had attended Masala Awards in Dubai two months ago; I couldn’t go because I was shooting. She called me a few times; I couldn’t answer as I was in the middle of a shot. She sent me her picture and said I missed you, my beta. Now this text will become a memory for me. I will never be able to speak to her again.”

Talking about her fond memories with the late actress, she said, “We were shooting in Georgia and it was very cold. She actually got upset at the assistant as she had given some of Jhanvi’s jackets to be carried for me and they didn’t carry. She used to check if my hair was fine, my costumes were okay. Like a mother would be worried.”

“After my mother passed away, I started working back to back to distract myself. I remember once she got a little upset at me for not calling her every day. She called and told me that Sajal aap kitni hi busy hoon, aap apni mom ko roz call karengi. We shared a beautiful bond. We used to laugh and crack jokes together. We had also planned to go for a vacation to London and Dubai. I cannot believe she’s no more. I’m sad beyond words can express,” she added.

“Not many people know that she was a very simple woman. I saw a caring mother in her and a very loving wife. When she passed away Boney Sir messaged me saying that she wanted to see you one last time, please come if you can. But it was not possible for me to get the visa arranged in two hours and go to Dubai. I’m very shattered and heartbroken. But there are special souls that are always with us, she will remain with me always. I’ve lost my mother so I know how it feels. I pray for her family and her daughters. Also I have once again realised that we must take out time for our loved ones and let them know they are loved,” she signed off.