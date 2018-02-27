RIP Sridevi: Mrunal Jain, Ssharad Malhotraa and others offer condolences on the actor’s sudden death

Actor Sridevi’s sudden demise has left the industry in shock. Telly actors share their memories of the actor.

Mrunal Jain: I am very sad to know about Sridevi’s sudden demise. I have an event today and I am just not being able to focus on it. Her film Chandni is my favourite film. Her death makes me realise that life is so unpredictable and has to be lived to the fullest.

Ssharad Malhotraa: I am shocked. I loved her work in Mom, English Vinglish, Chaalbaaz and many more. Her sudden death makes me wonder about life. RIP.

Rohit Bhardwaj: I have grown up watching Sridevi’s films and I love all of them from Sadma to her most recent film, Mom. Her death has left me disturbed and speechless.

Laksh: Sridevi was a fantastic actress. I have seen a couple of her films and have witnessed her superb performances in past films too, be it Khuda Gawah or Lamhe. Her death makes me realise that life can take any turn. One should live life one day at a time.

Arjun Bijlani: It is disturbing to know the news of the sudden death of superstar Sridevi. Out of her films, I love Chaalbaaz and Mom. I believe one must focus on the present and live as if there is no tomorrow.

Jasmin Bhasin: Sridevi was a living legend. She died too early. She will live through her films now. I loved her in Mom, English Vinglish and also Chandni.

Shashank Vyas: Life is so unpredictable, today someone is here and tomorrow they are gone. I saw her last in a video at some marriage function and she looked fabulous. I loved her eyes in Naagin, sarees in Chandni, purity in Sadma and energy in Chaalbaaz.

Shivin Narang: I was awake when I saw the news and I couldn’t believe it really happened. I still wish it’s not true, she went away too early. My condolences are with her family and loved ones. It’s a huge loss for our industry or you can say our country. She is a legend. Directors give her example to young actors. One of the finest actress in India. Whether her films did well or not, Sridevi ji was always spectacular in her role. God bless her soul .RIP

Tarun Khanna: She was the biggest icon of my time. It is a sad day for film fraternity. I learnt so much about acting just by watching her. She was my guru.

Mohammad nazim: She was beautiful and perfect as an actress. I just can’t believe that she is no more. The news has disturbed me. I loved her in Chaalbaaz and Mom. She will live through her films forever now. RIP

Dalljiet Kaur: Sadma, Chandni, Mr. India, so many of Sridevi’s films were good, how can anyone have one favorite. I am in a state of shock and total disbelief. She has inspired me and I think every youngster by her craft. She was a true legend and a superstar. She was a fabulous mother and such an amazing artist. I don’t think we can ever recover from this sudden demise. 54 is no age to go. I pray that her family gets all the strength to go through this tough time.

Saurabh Raaj Jain: I don’t have words to express how I feel. I loved her in all her films, she was a complete artist. It’s unbelievable how suddenly she passed away. Condolences to her family. It’s indeed a black day for film industry.

Ankush Bali: Chandani was my favourite film which I have seen a lot of times and I loved her acting in it. Undoubtedly, it’s a great loss to industry and it’s a shock to hear such bad news. This reminds us again that we are not here forever, so till the time we are here we should create good memories. I wish all the strength to her family and may her soul rest in peace.

Sandeep Anand: I am deeply saddened to know about her demise. I remember her mesmerising performance in Sadma and Chandni. She was truly a legend and as they say legends lives on forever in our heart, so will she.