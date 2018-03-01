Sridevi’s funeral took place in Mumbai and the entire country turned up to five the first female superstar of India a grand farewell. Having won Padmashri in 2013 on completion of five decades in movies, the legendary actress was conferred upon state honours yesterday. Wrapped in the Indian tricolour, mortal remains of Sri were taken to Pawan Hans Crematorium in the city in a huge truck adorned with her favourite flowers. Her husband (producer Boney Kapoor) made sure that no stone was left unturned as he bade a tearful goodbye to the LOVE of his life in attendance of his entire family. While Bollywood prayed for the departed soul, their heart went out for Janhvi and Khushi, Sri’s daughters. We know that Jahnavi is on the throes of superstardom with her debut movie Dhadak releasing soon but did you also know that her birthday is coming up soon?

Well, Sri’s eldest one is turning 21 on March 7 but clearly, this will be the darkest birthday ever for her and the family. According to reports, she was supposed to ring in her special day with her dearest amma in attendance but now, her entire life has changed due to a cruel twist of fate. This will be the gloomiest birthday as Janhvi will only have memories of her mom to cherish. But as per Boney Kapoor’s official statement which came out last night after the funeral, his only focus now will be the well being of his daughters and therefore he will make sure that the Dhadak actor will not be left alone on this day. He also stated that now, his aim will be to make sure that both Jahnavi and Khushi will fulfil their mother’s dream and be the people she always wanted them to be.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in a hotel in Dubai. Her death was a freak accident due to drowning in bathtub.