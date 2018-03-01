RIP Sridevi: Girl trolls Jacqueline Fernandez for smiling at Sridevi’s last rites, gets trolled

Mumbai: Last month was a dark month for Bollywood industry as a heartthrob Sridevi passed away on February 24 in the hotel room of Dubai. Her mortal remains were kept at Celebration Sports Club at Andheri on February 29 morning, where the whole B-town paid her their last respect. Like the other celebrities, Jacqueline Fernandez also visited the venue to the pay her respect to Sridevi.

A video is circulated on social media, where she is seen smiling and meeting someone at the venue.

Twitter user has Jacqueline’s picture on Twitter saying that, “Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don’t care or don’t realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don’t visit to show ur USELESS formalities #Sridevifuneral #RIPSridevi #Fake #Sridevi”

The girl who had made the social media post has been trolled for the post. Another Twitter user wrote on her post, “Well it is a reflective respond if ppl smile to me I will smile back. it does not mean one does not grieve by having smile on the face. Stop being judgmental. Those who smile might hold more grieves then those who cry. Even gods says do not wail over the dead. Learn to be kind.”

Further she wrote, “Wow greeting with such hearty smile at a funeral.. does she think it’s an networking opportunity!!!?”

Another tweet, “She just had a slight smile that was captured in between. If you look clearly in many videos & pics you will find many smiled as well. It was not wrong too bcoz it is a reflective respond towards ppl that greet you with a smile. It was also right after she gets off from the car.”

Another post was written, “She was jst greeting.”

Other tweet, “What do you want her to do? Cry while greet someone? Please don’t be stupid.”

Another post, “DO YOU HAVE A COMMON SENSE OR ITS NOT THEIR WITHIN YOU!!!!”

Sridevi passed away due to drowning accidentally in a bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai around 11 p.m. on February 24. Her mortal remains were brought in Mumbai on February 27 at 9.30 pm at her Versova residence. On February 28, condolences and last respects to the actress were paid at Celebrations Sports Club and the cremation ceremony took place at Vile Parle’s Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery