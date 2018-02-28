RIP Sridevi: Celebrities slam TV media for sensational reporting on Sridevi’s death

Mumbai: TV media’s frantic reporting over the death of veteran actor Sridevi has angered Bollywood celebrities and her fans, who have called the coverage “graceless” and “insensitive”. Celebrities such as Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar criticised the TV channels for suggesting various conspiracy theories on the cause of her death. Farhan posted a cryptic tweet where he wrote, “There’s no bottom in the barrel of the graceless.” Balan, who posted a photo of the late actor, said, “May they let you rest in peace….”

“Such a shame that the whole country is silently watching their superstar Sridevi being murdered live by media,” wrote a user while another said media should stop using Sridevi’s death for entertainment. “I’ve always felt this and the way the Media is reacting to a cinema legend’s death is further proof that life has no value in India. Sridevi didn’t die to entertain you…” Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Get back to love… It is the only sustainable!!”

Fashion designer Masaba Mantena appealed to people to switch off their television. “Do yourself & your family a favour… put that TV off, I am amazed that news channels are stooping to this level & people think its ok to come on a panel & discuss this! There are two very young girls who lost their mom, please stop this,” she said.

Sonu Sood wrote, “I wonder after doing such reporting about a legend who lost her life, can these people sleep in peace? Ashamed to live in times where we have to see such a standard of reporting on reputed channels. Shame on you… let someone rest in peace.”

Actor Rohit Roy, tweeted, “It is very sad the way certain news channels are treating the passing of a lady, a daughter, a wife and, most importantly, a mother of 2 young girls. Agreed, she was an actor and the people want to know details, but this? Sridevi ji, sorry, but they won’t let you even rest in peace.” Director Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Don’t know which is a bigger tragedy. Sridevi passing away or the mad feeding frenzy of it by the media. Heart goes out to Boney sahab. I hope he is ok.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “Several hundred years later, history books will mark these years for the death of journalism.” Indian Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri, also appealed for calm. ‘‘We should leave it to the experts to determine the cause of demise. Let’s be responsible,” he added.