RIP! Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passes away at 56

Renowned Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday morning. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from stomach ailments, as he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. Sadly, Kollam Ajith took his last breath at 3:40 am in the Thursday early morning.

Kollam Ajith was a renowned name of Malayalam film industry as he had worked in around 500 films. Popularly known for his villainous roles, Kollam Ajith had worked in films like Parannu Parannu Parannu, Ivan Ardhanaari and so on.

Born and brought up in Kollam, Ajith was known as Kollam Ajith. His parents were basically from Kottayam but his father worked in Kollam only.

May Kollam Ajith’s soul rest in peace