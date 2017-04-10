R&B star Rihanna is all set to debut as a jewellery designer this May. The 29-year-old music diva will be launching a fine jewellery collection with hi-end brand Chopard, which will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, reported Elle magazine. The collection is titled ‘Rihanna Loves Chopard’, which draws its inspiration from the landscape and Carnival celebrations of her native island Barbados. “Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece.

With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewellery,” Chopard creative director Caroline Scheufele said in a statement. The items will be super limited edition with only 2,000 of each design available. Earlier in February, Rihanna debuted one of her designs – floral chandelier earrings – at the Grammy’s red carpet. She has earlier tried her hand at designing ready-to-wear with Fenty x Puma, footwear with Manolo Blahnik, sunglasses with Dior, and even socks with Stance.