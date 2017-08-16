Richa, Kalki to take moviebuffs on road trip this winter

Mumbai: Actresses Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin-starrer “Jia Aur Jia”, a travel-based film, is set to arrive this winter in theatres. Richa promises it’ll be “massive fun”.

“Kalki and I really enjoyed filming this in the picturesque locales of Sweden. It’s a slice-of-life film about two girls on a road trip. They meet a guy in Sweden and the story takes an unexpected turn. It’s massive fun,” Richa said in a statement.

The film will present the story of two strangers, played by Richa and Kalki. They go on a life-changing road trip who both by destiny have only one thing in common – their names.

Richa and Kalki both play Jia in the film, directed by Howard Rosemeyer.