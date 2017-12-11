Richa Chadha speaks about sexual harassment

Richa Chadha says while it is brave of people to accept that sexual harassment happens in Bollywood, one cannot “name and shame” as there is no guarantee of getting work post that.

Richa says she was attacked for a blog post regarding the sexual harassment situation “even by feminists who asked why don’t you name and shame?” “If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I’ll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will. Not just me, million others will do that. But who will do it?” Richa says.

Safety for victims

The actor believes film industry lacks a proper ecosystem which would provide a safety net for victims. “Every time someone speaks there are repercussions. Whoever is speaking out people are like ‘oh you’ve to name and shame.’ If the press knows who is doing this, why not let it out? Every time we take a step, there is a backlash. The ecosystem and the structure of the industry needs to change. We don’t have royalties here for actors, in absence of proper legislations, who will take a risk?”

The 30-year-old actor says to switch off from negativity she sometimes stops watching news. “I have a strong sense of justice. I speak up about things close to my heart. But I think I am a little too emotional. Events in the world affect me,” she says.

On the work front

Richa Chadha, who has featured in quirky films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, Fukrey and the latest Fukrey Returns, says female actors do not get many opportunities in humorous roles. Richa, who also hosted a comedy show, Queens of Comedy, said, “I do not understand why people think that women cannot do justice to a comedy role. We have had a history of leading ladies who played extremely funny roles in films from the black and white era. From Madhubala, who acted in a film like Chalti Ka Nam Gadi to Sridevi in Mr India, we have had so many actresses who have great comic timing.”

However, she said, “I think we do not allow women to play funny parts thinking they are supposed to be pretty, which is the stereotypical thought. So I would say, do not ask such question, because it encourages stereotype. We have a history of it.”