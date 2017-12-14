Richa Chadha ’s success story

Richa Chadha says it makes her happier when films like “Fukrey” and its sequel “Fukrey Returns” get a positive response. “Fukrey Returns”, a sequel to the 2013 movie “Fukrey”, released on December 8. According to the box office figures, the entertainer had minted Rs 42.35 crore in India till December 12.

“I am super thrilled and excited that this year has ended in such a positive note for everyone. It’s something we worked really hard for and happy that it’s showing the results. Who does not like box office numbers? But for a film like this, which was an underdog in the first part and even this time, no one really expected it to do well. When this kind of a film does well, it makes me extra happy,” Richa said.

Asked if she connects with her “Fukrey” character Bholi Punjaban, Richa said: “The only thing in common is that we don’t hold back because we are women… That’s all.” The comedy film features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.