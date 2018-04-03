Richa Chadha prepping for her upcoming film ‘Section 375’

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has started prepping for her upcoming film “Section 375”, a courtroom drama. She is even looking forward to attending some hearings.

“I admire lawyers like Gloria Allred and Karuna Nandy who stand up for what they believe in and fight the right good fight with facts, not emotions. I will make sure I study every aspect of the theme in this film and give it my best. Attending hearings will happen soon too,” Richa said in a statement.

Richa will play a lawyer alongside Akshaye Khanna in “Section 375”.