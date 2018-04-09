Richa Chadha likes actors who improvise

Richa Chadha, who has begun shooting for Anubhav Sinhas political satire titled “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” in Lucknow, says it is refreshing to work with artistes who improvise scenes. The cast of 12 also includes Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Pavan Malhotra, Divya Dutta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Richa Chadha, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Cyrus Broacha, Prateik Babbar and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar cast. It is so refreshing to work with actors who are improvising and making everything funnier in each passing scene. I love the character I am playing in this film. I wanted to do a comedy after ‘Fukrey’ and this is just right,” Richa said.

Written and directed by Sinha, the film is a satirical ride into the circus of coalition politics.