Richa Chadha is preparing to play 90s adult Malayalam star Shakeela: Read to know the details

It was like few days ago when we informed you about Bollywood actress Richa Chadha playing the lead role of Shakeela, who was one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema who rose to fame with her bold roles in adult-rated films. And now, Richa has also started prepping for the film.

To do justice to her role, Richa has started learning Malayalam in order to get the accent and language to maintain the authenticity of the movie and character. Richa will start shooting in coming months.

Meanwhile, earlier, ‘Kahaani’ actress Vidya Balan beautifully portrayed another bold actress from South industry, Silk Smitha in ‘Dirty Picture’. Vidya was last seen in ‘3 Storey’ and is now preparing for the release of ‘Daasdev’.