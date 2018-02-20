Richa Chadha: I sign films based on their potential

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha says she signs film based on the merit of the story. Richa is known for featuring in critically acclaimed films like “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Masaan” and “Sarbjit”. Most of her films even did well at the box office, barring a few like “Jia Aur Jia”.

What made her choose unusual films?

Richa told IANS here: “I sign films based on their potential, but we have to understand that at times, how a story looks on the paper might not be turned out on the screen in the same way.”

“Some stories get lost in the process of execution. My film ‘Jia Aur Jia’ faced the same problem. Though as an actress, I understand that the film is going to the wrong director, I cannot do much because cinema is a director’s medium.”

However, she is extremely excited now as the year looks quite promising with two of her films — “Daas Dev” and “3 Storeys” — ready for release.

In “3 Storeys”, she is playing a mysterious woman named Leela. The film is set in a ‘chawl’ in Mumbai. The story revolves around different neighbours living in the same building.

Does she find the neighbourly culture in Mumbai?

Richa said: “Not really, but it used to happen in Delhi more. My Delhi neighbours were very friendly and warm. We used to share food and people knew each other pretty well. We all knew about each other’s whereabouts. Now in Mumbai, though my neighbours are friendly, it is not the same as Delhi.”

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Mukerjee, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane and more.

“3 Storeys” is set to release on March 9.