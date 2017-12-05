Richa Chadha harassed for pictures by bikers in Mumbai

Mumbai: Actor Richa Chadha is gearing up for Fukrey Return is all set to hit theatre on Friday on December 8, 2017. Currently, the Fukrey team is promoting the film in various states and recently the team was spotted at Metro station in Mumbai.

She is playing the role of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey Returns. The reports says that some bikers followed her to take a selfie in Bandra, Mumbai. When she refused, the gang has followed her car on road.

She shared the incident on Twitter and also warned her fans not to do so again. She tweeted, Got followed by some over enthu-fans on bikes in Bandra. You are a hazard to the safety of pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Certainly no way to ask for pictures. Sudhar jaiye.

See post here:

Got followed by some over enthu-fans on bikes in Bandra. You are a hazard to the safety of pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Certainly no way to ask for pictures. Sudhar jaiye. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 3, 2017



After she posted the tweet, the fans has trolled her in a favour saying that, “You should have stopped and told them not to do so… Ideally that is your responsibility”

You should have stopped and told them not to do so… Ideally that is your responsibility 🙏 — राहुल मिश्रा (@rahulmishra33) December 3, 2017

See more tweet,