Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal elated with Fukrey Returns entry to the 100cr club

The recently released ‘Fukrey Returns’ starring Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh received good reviews and positive appreciation from the audience managed to hold its own against the competition and prove that good content can be loved by the audiences regardless. Richa Chadha starrer ‘Fukrey Returns’ opened big at the box office and still continues to reign the theatres.

Now, with the start of the third week of business at the box office, Fukrey Returns has grossed Rs. 101.78 at the worldwide box office, with Rs. 93.02 cr gross coming in from the domestic market and another Rs. 08.76 cr gross from the overseas markets and still continues to run in theatres in both the domestic and international markets. The film has already become the 3rd most profitable film in the Hindi film industry this year making Fukrey one of the strongest franchises in the times to come. The film has joined the success of likes of ‘Judwaa’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Golmaal’ as one of the most successful franchises in the comedy space.

Speaking about this Richa said,“I am really thrilled. The team is overjoyed. I am happiest for my director Mrig because he deserves this. Happy to see the film being loved so extensively and to see everyone going out in numbers to see and enjoy the film.”

Also, Ali Fazal stated,“I had a feeling and I remember telling a friend – we’re a part of a change. Everyone one of us in this film.. the 100 crore mark is just a small milestone for the history books and the soothsayers of Bollywood. The people who sit back and predict and decide people’s careers. The times are going to change and the world is only getting smaller and the stage bigger. I am proud to be part of this change. To the team of excel and my brilliant producers Ritesh and Farhan sir, I thank them for always being there for us”.”

Richa and the cast performances were well appreciated and it has surpassed the numbers of its original movie. Hope to see it continue its reign at the box office.