RGV’s comparison between Sania Mirza and ‘Meri Beti Sunny Leone…’ is absurdly shocking

Once upon a time, there lived a widely acclaimed director in Bollywood, named Ram Gopal Varma. But something went wrong over the years, and he is now living his life as a trained troll and part-time crappy filmmaker. His most recent antic saw RGV drag Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza to promote his recently released short film, ‘Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai’. Varma, who set out to be seen as the flag-bearer of feminism with this film, had not probably thought that there was nothing feminist about a young girl telling her parents to celebrate sex in a monotone voice.

RGV had again set out to expose regressive mindsets by posting an upskirt picture of Sania Mirza while playing a match. RGV has used thousands of pictures of one of India’s most celebrated players without her permission just to gain attention. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of Sania Mirza, former World No. 1 with the caption, “A girl told someone, MBSLBCI reminded her of, though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond an age because she will have to wear skirts …The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself”.

RGV in a series of posts on his Instagram account shared the basic plot of his series and how sexual desires or stories related to them are always a hit in the country. The picture is taken on the tennis court as fiery Sania plays a powerful game but naturally, it has exposed her skin just like any other sportsperson. But RGV’s bigotry gutter mind is always on overtime, and hence he decided to use it get two minutes of fame.

‘Meri Beti Sunny Leone Banna Chaahti Hai’ has already unnecessarily dragged adult star-turned-actress, Sunny Leone as the core topic.

Check out the pictures shared by RGV:

A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

The young hates the love of the old because it comes from a morally corrupted and a socially manipulated emotion #MeriBetiSunnyLeoneBannaChaahtiHai A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

It’s not about the sun but it’s about where it shines #MeriBetiSunnyLeoneBannaChaahtiHai A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:00am PDT