RGV compares Sri Reddy with Rani of Jhansi, hails actress for using her body as a ‘weapon’

After Telugu actress Sri Reddy’s controversial stripping act against Telugu film industry’s work process, the entire nation has now started taking this issue very seriously. Many Tollywood biggies have been criticising Sri Reddy for her alleged allegations on the producers of being sexually exploited by them. Amid all, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has compared Sri Reddy with the queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai.

See Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets and see what he has to say about Sri Reddy:

Casting couch existed ever since the advent of Cinema a 100 years back ..Not getting into individual allegations @MsSriReddy has drawn more attention to the evils of Casting Couch than anyone in the last 100 years and I salute her for that 👍

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

Those who thought @MsSriReddy was wrong in stripping can’t deny,its only that shock which woke up both national and international communities ..Sri Reddy’s mother should be proud of what her daughter achieved for film industry in general and aspiring actresses in particular — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

The courageousness of @MsSriReddy to strip to get attention towards the casting couch exploitation managed to raise the attention of NHRC and this is an amazing achievement

https://t.co/Fo1ojrfCoh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

To historically compare the victory of @MsSriReddy …Jhansi Lakshmi Bai used her sword as a weapon to fight for her kingdom and Sri Lakshmi Bai used her own body as a weapon to fight the Maledom in the film industry — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

Hey @MsSriReddy I respect you for taking such immensely courageous decisions and I salute you for achieving such a sensational and BLOCKBUSTER ViCTORY🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

I am deeply shocked with the horrific reality of Vaakada appa rao and every civilised persons hearts should go to his sexual victims and I implore upon the authorities to take immideate notice of his terrible atrocities — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

It’s only truth which can never lie and it’s only a lie which can never speak truth—- @MsSriReddy — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 12, 2018

Well, from past some days, Sri Reddy has been coming out with shocking allegations of being sexually harassed by some of the biggies, like filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, singer Sreeram Chandra, Abhiram Daggubati and Kona Venkat.

When the film industry initially did not pay heed, the actress stripped in front of the office of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad last week to raise her voice against discrimination and casting couch. However, the MAA was upset by her daring act and denied her membership. But now, MAA has lifted the ban on her.