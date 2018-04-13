Free Press Journal
RGV compares Sri Reddy with Rani of Jhansi, hails actress for using her body as a 'weapon'

— By Sumit Rajguru | Apr 13, 2018 11:41 am
After Telugu actress Sri Reddy’s controversial stripping act against Telugu film industry’s work process, the entire nation has now started taking this issue very seriously. Many Tollywood biggies have been criticising Sri Reddy for her alleged allegations on the producers of being sexually exploited by them. Amid all, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has compared Sri Reddy with the queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai.

See Ram Gopal Varma’s tweets and see what he has to say about Sri Reddy:

Well, from past some days, Sri Reddy has been coming out with shocking allegations of being sexually harassed by some of the biggies, like filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, singer Sreeram Chandra, Abhiram Daggubati and Kona Venkat.

When the film industry initially did not pay heed, the actress stripped in front of the office of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad last week to raise her voice against discrimination and casting couch. However, the MAA was upset by her daring act and denied her membership. But now, MAA has lifted the ban on her.

