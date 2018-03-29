Revealed! Why Prabhu Deva was chosen for ‘Mercury’, a thriller with no dialogue and dance
Mumbai: Prabhu Deva starrer movie ‘Mercury’ has no dialogue and dancing, it’s a silent thriller film. Director Karthik Subbaraj has said said, “I wanted somebody unique and wanted someone who hadn’t done anything like this before and Prabhu Deva sir was the right person. He was out of this zone since there is no song or dancing in the film,” Subbaraj said at a press event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Karthik, who is currently promoting ‘Mercury’, told PTI, “When I wrote ‘Jigartanda’, I thought of him (Rajinikanth) while writing the part that was played by Bobby Simha.
Interestingly, when Rajini sir saw the film, he liked it and when we met he told Bobby and me that while he was watching ‘Jigarthanda’ he felt he was seeing himself on-screen.” When the director told the ‘Robot’ star about his desire to cast him in the film, the 67-year-old actor said he should have approached him. “…He told me whenever you have any role for me just approach me… I did not know whether he will do a film with a director who is just one film old or not. When I saw that he worked with Pa Ranjith on ‘Kabali’, who is two-film-old, I became confident.”
‘Mercury’ will have its world premiere at The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) next month. A masterclass with ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kunal Nayyar will also be held at the fest. The 16th edition of the annual festival will take place between April 11-15.
Mercury will be screened on April 12.
(Inputs from IANS and PTI)