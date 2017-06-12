Revealed: Why Prabhas proposed Anushka Shetty’s name for lead role in ‘Saaho’

Mumbai: ‘Baahubali’ fame actor Prabhas feels that Anushka Shetty will be perfect match for him in the upcoming film ‘Saaho’.

“Prabhas proposed Anushka as lead in ‘Saaho’ as he felt she will be the perfect match. He is also a partner in UV creations,” India.com quoted a source as saying.

The makers of ‘Saaho’ had tried their level best for B-town actresses like, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, but due to their high pay demands, the director went back to the South actress.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing an antagonist in the film, has already begun the shooting of the film. According to reports, the ‘Saaho’ team are currently shooting in Hyderabad and the next schedule will be shot in Mumbai.

The first pic of Prabhas from the sets is going viral on the social media.

Before this, Prabhas and Anushka was seen together in ‘Billa’, ‘Mirchi’, ‘Baahubali 1: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’.