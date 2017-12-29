REVEALED: Tiger Zinda Hai’s tribute to PM Narendra Modi

Did you know Tiger Zinda Hai is a tribute to Narendra Modi? Well, director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed the secret of film. As we know, the plot of Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired from the 2014 hostage rescue operation that India pulled off to save the lives of 46 Indian nurses held captive by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq. PM Narendra Modi had just assumed office when this serious crisis hit his government and he pulled all stops to ensure no lives were lost. Ali was inspired by how the PM handled the situation and he wanted to keep a tribute for NaMo in the movie.

“When the hostage crisis happened in 2014, Narendra Modi had just become the Prime Minister of India. It was a huge crisis for the government. Modi ji along with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval worked non-stop for 10 days to rescue all the Indian nurses held as hostage by terrorists in Iraq and brought them back to their homes, to their parents and family. Not a single bullet was fired during the mission and it showed the diplomatic clout that India had to the world. This incident inspired me a lot and I started writing a fictional film on the incident which became Tiger Zinda Hai,” he says.

Ali Abbas Zafar reveals, “In the film we wanted to pay homage to Narendra Modi ji. If you have noticed, during the rescue mission in Tiger Zinda Hai, Paresh Rawal asks Tiger if ‘PM sahab’ is aware of the mission. The original dialogue in the film was ‘Modi Ji Ko Pata Hai?’ as a tribute to him and the mission. However, since the entire film is a work of fiction, the censor board rightfully asked us to change it to ‘PM sahab’. We respected their accurate decision as we were not retelling the exact details of the rescue mission.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is on a rampage at the box office every single day riding on outstanding audience reviews. The film has raced past 190-crore in just 6 days! The movie’s dream run started on day one itself when it created the biggest ever non-holiday earning record by a Bollywood film by minting Rs. 34.10 crore nett. It then recorded the biggest ever single day collection in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs. 45.53 crore nett on Day 3. It went on to record the highest ever 3-day weekend and then the biggest ever 4-day extended holiday weekend.