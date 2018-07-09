Revealed: Tiger Shroff to START prep for BAAGHI 3 and here are the details

The success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, not surprisingly, has prompted the makers to take the franchise ahead with the third instalment. Not just that! Even amidst all his other commitments, Tiger Shroff will be taking time out for Baaghi 3. The actor is all set to take his action level yet again to another level. And this time, the prep will involve military boot camp training in Syria.

Recent reports suggest that it was director Ahmed Khan who wanted Tiger Shroff to complete his training in Syria. As of now, the choreographer turned filmmaker is working on the script of Baaghi 3 with his team. But what he is sure of is that he wants Tiger to make the action sequences high-octane on a different level.

According to these reports, Ahmed Khan was informed that Syria is one of the locations which have great training camps. Owing to the same, filmmaker has asked Tiger to head to the country to prep for Baaghi 3.

On the other hand, if reports are to be believed, the actor will start this training from November onwards. It is also being said that he will learn to use weapons like M16, AT4 and rocket launchers.

Besides these, it has been learnt that Ahmed Khan is also keen on shooting in Syria. Despite the unfavourable conditions in the country, the location is being considered for the film. It seems that the current script demands Middle Eastern countries as an essential backdrop for the film. Further details about the film and its casting are yet to be decided.

For the uninitiated, Baaghi and Baaghi 2 featured different stories. While the first one featured Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, the second one had Disha Patani as the female lead. It is yet to be seen who will essay the leading lady in the third instalment. Also, the sequel to Baaghi was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Kshanam.