Revealed! This is how Taimur Ali Khan will celebrate his birthday, Christmas and New Year

Mumbai: Taimur Ali Khan is going to have a grand celebration this December as he will turn one soon. Karisma Kapoor had shared an inside picture of Pataudi Palace on Monday. The Palace was lit up with light and decoration,

The guests expected to grace the toddler’s bash are Kareena’s best friends, Malaika Arora, Amirta Arora, Khan Khandan, Kapoor Khandan and Pataudi family. From the industry, Taimur’s friends, Lakkshya Kapoor, AbRam Khan, Adira, Yash and Roohi Johar can be expected.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed Taimur’s Christmas plans, saying in an interview with a leading daily, “We have put up a nice X’mas tree with some pretty ornaments and other decorations that children find appealing. Bebo, Taimur, and I love sitting around it listening to Christmas carols. I think he likes it.”

According to latest reports, Taimur will be celebrating his New Year in Switzerland and London with parents, Saif Ali Kha and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Earlier, Kareena and Saif took their baby to his first international vacation trip to Gstaad, Switzerland. Taimur’s picture broke the internet in no time.

We have seen Taimur in many pictures, as he enjoys facing the camera and he understands how to pose for the camera. Saif added saying to a leading daily, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it.”