Revealed: Shahid Kapoor’s special diet plan for Padmavati

Bollywood actors go to extreme level to achieve aesthetic body, hard work and dedication is the key elements for perfect body and our star Shahid Kapoor is following the same rule.

Shahid Kapoor is getting beefed up for his role in Padmavati, for the perfect look Shahid is on special diet ‘no salt diet’. The actor who is vegetarian is adhering to a strict diet plan to get the beefed-up look for the movie. Kelvin has planned out a special diet for Shahid that comprises three meals and two snack packs, reported Mumbai Mirror. Here are all the things about Shahid’s diet plan.

The actor includes green vegetables in his diet, like broccoli, kale and spinach, along with grains and legumes that are rich in protein in his afternoon meal.

For Snacks Shahid try hands on sweet potatoes after long shoot. The actor is on a no-salt diet. Kelvin makes sure that his meals are flavoured with certain spices to make for the absence of salt. Shahid usually has Asian cuisine. However, the actor is allowed to treat himself with a Mexican meal like a rice wrap with lots of grilled, steamed or raw vegetables once in a week.

For hydration the actors meal includes alkaline foods like nuts and fruits so that he doesn’t feel dehydrated and tired.