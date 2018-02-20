Revealed! Salman Khan’s Bharat will be shot in Europe

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are teaming for the third time and it is for Bharat and the word is out that the team will start the shooting of the movie in Europe. Director Ali Abbas Zafar will soon be starting the look tests with his leading man Salman who is currently filming the third installment of the Race franchise in Bangkok. ‘Bharat’ will be helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and will feature Salman Khan as the protagonist.

Ali has taken off to Europe on a recee. The director’s team is already in the Queen’s City doing their preliminary research. Director Ali Abbas Zafar will start his prep for the actor’s next in London and move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta.

Superstar Salman will take his Dabangg tour to Nepal with his co-stars, followed by the final schedule of Race 3 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, once he is back from his Bangkok’s shooting schedule. Salman Khan will be filming Dabangg 3 and Bharat simultaneously. Post which he will start off with the season 3 of his reality show Dus ka Dum.

Continuing the tradition of releasing his films on the festive occasion of Eid, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has blocked the auspicious date for his 2019 release titled ‘Bharat’. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri and T- series, The film will go on floor in April 2018.