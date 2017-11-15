Revealed: Raai Laxmi talks about her boldest scene in Julie 2
When the trailer of ‘Julie 2’ was out, it immediately caught a lot of attention. The bold scenes were quite something and moreover, it was backed by Pahlaj Nihalani, who was known for his ‘sanskaari’ image at the CBFC. The film then faced issues and even went to court when producer of the first part of Julie, N R Pachisia, alleged that he has the rights to make the sequel and that he never parted with it with ‘Julie 2’ maker Deepak Shivdasani. This legal obstacle delayed the film to a great extent. But now the court order is out and ‘Julie 2’ is all set to release on November 24.
The lead actress of the film, Raai Laxmi, is confidently seen talking to the media about the film, its erotic content and a lot more. When asked about the boldest thing that she has done on a film set, Raai Laxmi opened up about a crucial sequence from Julie 2. While answering the query, she said, “I don’t know whether I should speak about it but I have done a scene in Julie 2 which is very gross. It’s incorporated to give the audiences the real feel of it as it shows that the character has to sleep around with someone whom she doesn’t want to but she is forced to. The whole scene and the way its shot was quite yucky! It wasn’t a comfortable space. It’s shot in a very aesthetic way. But still I felt ‘ewww…what’s that’! Even in person, I felt that very few people must be exposed to such a situation and not all the actors will be easily convinced to do such a scene.”
‘Julie 2’ also stars Ravi Kishan, Anant Jog and Aditya Srivastav. ‘Julie’, released in 2004, told the story of a girl who is forced to take to prostitution to survive in Mumbai. It featured Neha Dhupia and made her a sex symbol at that time.