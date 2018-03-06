Revealed! Not Shah Rukh Khan but this actor to play Katrina Kaif’s love interest in ‘Zero’

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s upcoming Christmas release Zero is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of 2018. Under the direction of Aanand L Rai, the film will be showing SRK as a dwarf, Anushka as a struggling scientist and Katrina Kaif as an actress. Well, ever since the film is announced, there have been many reports are coming from the sets about the film.

But now, the new report is stating that not Shah Rukh Khan but another actor will be seen playing Katrina Kaif’s love interest in the film. Yes, as per the report of a popular magazine, Abhay Deol will be seen playing a love interest of Katrina Kaif in Zero. Interestingly, Abhay and Katrina had shared the screen space in 2011 hit movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Moreover, Abhay and Katrina are also good friends of each other.

About the film Zero, director Aanand L Rai’s directorial venture is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.