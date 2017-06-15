REVEALED: Makers of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight shot for film in unpredictable weather

By now we all know that Salman Khan will next be seen in the Kabir Khan directorial venture Tubelight that will see him sharing screen space with the Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

In fact earlier we had also reported that Salman did play a small role in helping Zhu Zhu learn Hindi for the film. Well now we hear that shooting Tubelight was quite a challenge for its makers. In fact, we hear that the makers of the film were shooting against the weather in Manali that was rather unpredictable.

If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the makers who were shooting a song and a few other sequences there had to combat the weather that would change almost every hour. Due to this, maintaining the continuity of light became a task while shooting.

As for the film, Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and it also stars Sohail Khan in addition to Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu. Co-produced by Amar Butala, with music given by Pritam, the film set against the backdrop of the Sino-Indian war will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.