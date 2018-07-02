Revealed: Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will come together in Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi and here’s all you need to know about their LOVE story

Well after the runaway success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has gained fame as the quintessential lover boy. Taking the image a step further, the actor is all set to play the lead in another love story. We are talking about Dinesh Vijan’s next titled Luka Chuppi (hide-and-seek) starring Kriti Sanon.

Readers would be aware that we had earlier reported that Kartik Aaryan has signed a film with Dinesh Vijan. While Kriti Sanon was still said to be in talks for the film then, now it has been learnt that the actress has signed the film. With her on board, Luka Chuppi will introduce a fresh pair on screen who will be romancing about each other.

Interestingly, Dinesh Vijan also gave us a sneak peek into the characters the duo will be playing in Luka Chuppi. “While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology,” informed Dinesh.

When these characters collide in the story, not surprisingly romance blossoms as the film travels from Mathura to Gwalior to Agra. In fact, the film is also expected to have small town quirks and characteristics that add to the story. “My films have always been content-centric and real India is in these small towns. That’s where the stories are. And well-told desi stories have a terrific connect with every kind of audience, going by the super success of Hindi Medium not just back home but also in a country like China where Hindi is not even their medium of communication,” he reasoned.

Kriti is originally from Delhi, Kartik is a Gwalior boy. “The dialogues have a touch of the local dialect and being from the region, both are familiar with the setting and the lingo,” stated the producer and we hear that this primarily prompted Vijan to get them on board. “They also have a crackling chemistry,” he beamed.

Considering that love is the main ingredient in this game of hide-and-seek, the film we hear may possibly release during Valentine’s week next year. Owing to the fact that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety too released during the same time this year, let’s see if the Valentine’s luck works for Kartik once again. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is slated to go on floor in August this year.