Revealed! Alia Bhatt opens up on first celeb crush, first kiss; Watch video

Alia Bhatt is making headlines for her relationship with ‘Brahmastra’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since making her big Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year’ (SOTY), the actress was linked to many of her co-stars. First, it was Sidharth Malhotra, her SOTY co-star, whom she was allegedly dating, then came Varun Dhawan. Next was her ‘2 States’ co-star Arjun Kapoor. Meanwhile, now, an old video of her interview with Komal Nahta has hit the internet where the actress speaks about her first celeb crush, first kiss and her first break-up among other things.

The interview was like Karan Johar’s rapid fire show where Nahta asked her one question after another about her love life. Alia revealed that her first celebrity crush was King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan and first girl crush was sizzling Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia also said that she was 17 when she first kissed someone.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently in Bulgaria shooting for ‘Brahmastra’. She will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ alongside Ranveer Singh and the film will hit the screens on February 14.