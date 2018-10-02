Renowned violinist Bala Bhaskar no more; watch 5 of his heart-warming symphonies

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned violinist Bala Bhaskar, who was critically injured in a road accident last month, died early Tuesday, hospital sources said. He was 40. Bala Bhaskar’s two-year-old daughter was killed in the September 25 accident, while his wife Lakshmi was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment.

The family was returning after temple worship at Thrissur when their car went out of control and hit a tree. The car was being driven by Bhaskar’s friend, Arjun, who was also injured.

Bala Bhaskar had suffered multiple injuries and had undergone a surgery. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest around 1 am and passed away, the hospital sources said. His only daughter Tejaswani Bala was born 16 years after marriage. Bala Bhaskar had composed music for at least three films, brought out several music albums and had introduced fusion music to Keralites.

