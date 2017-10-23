Renee Zellweger to play Judy Garland

Actor Renee Zellweger has been roped in to play Judy Garland in “Judy”, based on the true story of the stage and screen icon’s final concerts in London. To be directed by Tony nominee and two-time Olivier winner Rupert Goold, “Judy” will chronicle Garland’s arrival to London in 1968 to perform in a series of sell-out shows. The drama will showcase Garland’s journey to stardom as she prepares for the concerts, battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, while also embarking on a courtship with Mickey Dean. Pathe and Calamity Films are backing the project, based on a script by “The Crown” scribe Tom Edge.