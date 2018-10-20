Remembering Shah Rukh Khan’s Don as the film clocks Twelve Years

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Don was touted to be one of the most successful film of Bollywood. The movie which was a reboot of the 1978 film of the same name, garnered a lot of appreciation. The way Shah Rukh acted and the picturization of the whole movie, but what took away the film a top notch higher was the dialogues.

So today as the film has completed twelve years of its release, let’s check out the top five dialogues from the film which we bet every guy would have reminisced while thinking of himself as Don

Don Ke ke dushman ko yeh baat hamesha yaad rakhni chahiye … ki Don kabhi kuch nahin bhoolta

Mujhe andhera pasand hai … tumhare aane waale kal ki yaad dilata hai

Don apne doston ka haal pooche na pooche … apne dushmano ki khabar hamesha rakhta hai

Don ke samne aadmi ke paas sirf do raaste hote hain … maan jaye ya mar jaye … jaisi uski marzi

Kisne kaha ki chamatkar nahin hote … zara mujhe kareeb se dekho

The speculations regrading Don 3, has been making round from quite some time now but neither the makers nor Shah Rukh has till now said or commented anything about the third installment of the film.