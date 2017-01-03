Free Press Journal
Remembering Pradeep Kumar

Remembering Pradeep Kumar

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 03, 2017 06:51 pm
Today, January 4, marks the birth anniversary of Pradeep Kumar, who had passed away in 2001. Here’s five things you may not know about this princely looking actor…

  1. Born Pradeep Batabyal, he was just 17 when he decided to take up acting.
  2. He debuted in Bengali cinema, his notable roles being in ALAKNANDA (1947) directed by renowned filmmaker Debaki Boseand in ’42 (1951).
  3. Starting off with Filmistan Studios in Bombay, he played an important role in ANAND MATH(1952).
  4. Pradeep Kumar became very popular with his lead role opposite Bina Raiin ANARKALI (1953) and with Vyjayanthimala in NAGIN (1954). The music of these films remains popular to this day.
  5. He worked with MeenaKumari in no less than seven films, namely Adil-E-Jahangir, Bandhan, Chitralekha, Bahu Begum, Bheegi Raat, Aartiand Noorjehan. With Mala Sinha, he was paired in eight films – Naya Zamana, Hamlet, Baadshah, Detective, Fashion, Ek Shola, Duniya Na Maane and Mitti Mein Sona.

