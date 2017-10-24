Remember Priyanka Negi from Indian Idol 3? This is what she is up to now

​​​​​​​Singer Priyanka Negi, who participated in singing reality show Indian Idol 3, says that her life completely transformed after the show. The singer says that she tasted fame for the first time after becoming a finalist on Indian Idol season 4. “Life after Indian Idol was phenomenal, it was a dream come true. People used to come and take photographs and autographs, you get a lot of attention and respect after being a part of such show. Even now, people remember most of the songs, I sang in Indian Idol,” she says.

Meanwhile, music is not the only thing that keeps Priyanka busy. The singer is also a state level air pistol shooter. “I used to love sports since childhood, be it badminton, table tennis or any kind of sports would fascinate me. I was introduced to this beautiful weapon “air pistol” by my cousin Mr Jaspal Rana who is a big name in this field. He has won many gold medals for our country in Doha international shooting championship and many other shooting competitions.

There was a beautiful shooting range in my college (Sriram College of Commerce) where I was pursuing B.Com Honours, so I used to practice over there. Then I went to state-level competition from Uttarakhand. I could not continue this because I had to choose one thing for my career, so I chose singing over the shooting. But whenever I get time, I practice shooting. So if I wasn’t a singer, I would have been a shooter,” she says.

Well! her journey in the singing world continues and she has a few names on her wish list. “My favourite music composers are Mr A R Rahman and Pritam. I would love to work with them anytime. They have been ruling the Bollywood music industry since ages. I simply adore them,” she says.