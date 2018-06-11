Remake or inspired? 5 similarities between Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak and Sairat

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s debut film Dhadak’s trailer is finally out and we cannot keep calm over the bindaas take on their characters. The romantic tale has been inspired by Marathi blockbuster Sairat and is yet another chapter on honour killing between the loving couple.

Although the makers have denied the fact that the film is a Hindi remake, there are some similarities in the trailer itself that cannot be missed. Here are our top 5 picks:

The Zingaat Song

To our surprise, the epic Zingaat song that was originally composed by Marathi duo Ajay-Atul has been given a Hindi twist with some badass choreography to groove to. The song will definitely be a party pick for this year.

The Well Jump

Remember, the close up shot of Parshya and Archi in Sairaat as they jumped in the well? Seems like the romantic shot will be seen again with Janhvi and Ishaan.

Classroom Stares

The classic college stares are a relatable scene in both the films that are bound to make anyone nostalgic if you happened to have your crush studying in the same class. The scene in parallel is the spark between the two protagonists that marks their romantic journey.

I Love You

The most epic scenes of all times in Sairat is the confessing of love when Archi says “I Love You” to Parshya that leaves him stunned. Although not done exactly similar, Dhadak takes a rather funny stance to this conversation with Janhvi’s “Lappad dungi” dialogue.

The Slap

The second half of the movie Sairat shows the trials and tribulations of a runaway couple, who are struggling with their day to day life and succumb to arguments and tension. The scene that stunned the audience back then was when Parshya slaps Archi on the road. Apparently, Ishaan and Janhvi will also be repeating the same.

Dhadak is set to be released on July 20 this year by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Watch the trailer here.