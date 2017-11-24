Relive the Golden Era! Dilip Kumar to Katrina Kaif, these old pictures will definitely make you feel nostalgic

Currently, we are living in the 21st century where things have become much modern and classy. Right from the ministry to the film industry, India has always been changing with each and every passing year. But they say, that old has always been gold.

Yes, right now, we have been listening to Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Arijit Singh’s songs which are trendy as well as catchy, but it was a time of the late 60s to the end of 70s, where Bollywood films, celebs as well as songs, were so classy, trendy as well as catchy that they were not even considered to be vulgar or cheap. Unlike, today’s actors and actresses, black and white era were always been known for each and every actor’s unique identity. Thus, their memories will always be been worth to cherish.

Recently, veteran actress Shabana Azmi refreshed everyone’s golden-era memories by putting Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand’s black and white picture. In the picture, they both are looking extremely classy as well as happy.

See the pic:

Well, nowadays, we have been constantly watching the controversial news, cat-fight, rivalry kind of stuff, but in the old days, our Bollywood stars were always been cordial with each other with full of joy and happiness.

So, let’s cherish that golden era and relive those magical moments of Bollywood through these throwback memories: