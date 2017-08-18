Religion No Bar! 7 Muslim Bollywood actors who adopted Hindu screen names

Bollywood is the place where there is no discrimination in religion, caste and creed. It is open for all. The industry has seen a whole lot of stars going in for change of name as their original names were either old-fashioned or unattractive. To avoid clashes with other star names and make it more trendy and catchy, some actors and actresses went on to change their names completely. Some actors being Hindus transformed their names to Muslim names whereas some Muslims went on to adopt Hindu screen names for reasons best known to them. We bring to you some famous Muslim Bollywood actors and actresses who decided to rechristen themselves to Hindu screen names on the behest of others to get noticed in the film fraternity.

Dilip Kumar (Muhammad Yusuf Khan)

The tragedy king, his acting is copied by many big stars Bollywood. He is a Peshawari Pathan. He initially joined Bollywood by assisting the script department of Bombay Talkies where he met top actress Devika Rani who requested him to change his name to Dilip Kumar.

Madhubala (Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi)

The beautiful actress who has given cult movies like Mughal-E-Azam, her original name is Mumtaz Jehan Dehlavi. She was born in Pashtun family in Swabi district of North-West Frontier Province of Pakistan in 1933. She made her screen debut as a child artiste in ‘Basant’ (1942). On the behest of yesteryear actress Devika Rani, she was rechristened as Madhubala to suit the silver screen.

Ajit (Hamid Ali Khan)

Ajit was one of the dreadful actors of Bollywood. His original name was Hamid Ali Khan. When he was working for the film ‘Bekasoor’ director, K Amarnath bestowed him with a shorter name “Ajit”.

Meena Kumari (Mahjabeen Bano)

Well known actress of the Bollywood industry, Meena Kumari was born as Mahjabeen Bano in a Sunni Muslim family in 1933. In 1939 she started her career as a child artist in and was rechristened as Meena Kumari by director Vijay Bhatt.

(Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery)

The popular comedian actor Jagdeep’s real name is Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery. But on the request of director Bimal Roy, he changed his name to Jagdeep.

Sanjay (Shah Abbas Khan)

In the beginning of his career, Sanjay Khan started off using the name Sanjay in films like ‘Dosti’, ‘Haqeeqat’ and ‘Dus Lakh’ though his real name was Shah Abbas Khan. Later, as he became successful, he suffixed ‘Khan’ to his name. Born in a Ghaznavi Pathani Muslim family, Sanjay was the younger brother of actor Feroz Khan, who had already made a mark for himself in Bollywood. Sanjay became an actor and director of repute in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Johnny Walker (Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi)

Johnny Walker was one of the most adorable comedians till date to grace the silver screen by his elegance and good looks. He was rechristened to Johnny Walker after a famous Scotch whisky brand by a famous actor director Guru Dutt.